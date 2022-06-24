Report: Baker Mayfield, NFC Team Have "Mutual Interest"

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The trade market for Baker Mayfield hasn't really ramped up this offseason, but that could change as training camp inches closer.

Although a front-runner for Mayfield's services hasn't emerged, it's being reported that he has interest in an NFC West team.

According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, there's "mutual interest" between Mayfield and the Seahawks.

The Seahawks' current quarterback room features Drew Lock and Geno Smith. It's fair to say Mayfield would provide an upgrade at the position.

Even though Mayfield would most likely help out Seattle's quarterback situation, Wilson is reporting that the trade front for the former No. 1 pick is "quiet, for now."

One issue is that Cleveland wants to get rid of Mayfield while shedding as much of his $18.8 million salary as possible.

Seattle has the cap space to absorb most of Mayfield's salary, but that doesn't mean the front office would be willing to do so.

Besides, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has been very supportive of Lock and Smith this offseason.

"They've been really impressive," Carroll said, via ESPN. "And it's not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We've shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they've had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. ... They've done a terrific job so far. They look in control."

