Report: Baker Mayfield Viewed As 'Childish' In Browns Locker Room

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 21: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Baker Mayfield's time with Browns officially came to an end. He was traded to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 draft pick.

With Mayfield's tenure in Cleveland now a thing of the past, countless reports about what went wrong are surfacing on social media.

According to Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, a big issue for Mayfield is that his presence wasn't respected in the locker room.

Apparently, the locker room in Cleveland was divided because of Mayfield's behavior.

"Mayfield was widely viewed as childish and immature," Lloyd wrote. "His behavior annoyed teammates and divided the locker room. He was often difficult to coach."

This isn't what the Panthers want to hear, but they probably won't be surprised by this report.

The reality is Mayfield and the Browns ended their relationship on bad terms. So, why would reports come out stating that things were just fine behind the scenes?

At the end of the day, Mayfield got the fresh start he was looking for.

It's now up to Mayfield to prove that he's still capable of being a franchise quarterback in the NFL.