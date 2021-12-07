Report: Browns Could Be Without Key Player On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns could be without one of their key offensive playmakers this Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN’s Kimberley A. Martin is reporting that Browns tight end David Njoku will be placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list later this Tuesday. This news comes just a day after backup tight end Stephen Carlson was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

As of now, Njoku’s status for Week 14 is up in the air.

This would be a tough blow to the Browns’ passing attack, as Njoku has been a steady contributor this season. He currently has 27 receptions for 407 yards and three touchdowns.

To make matters worse, Njoku isn’t the only tight end on the Browns who could miss this Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Second-year tight end Harrison Bryant is expected to be ruled out due to a high-ankle sprain. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said it’s possible Bryant could be placed on injured reserve.

If Bryant and Njoku are both inactive for the Browns, the pressure will be on Austin Hooper to make critical plays as a pass catcher and run blocker.

The Browns should have a better idea of which tight ends will be active for the Ravens game later this week.