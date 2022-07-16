Report: Browns Could Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick
With training camp just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns might not be done making moves.
According to 247Sports' Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have interest in re-signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley.
McKinley's 2021 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles. However, he's reportedly doing very well in his recovery process.
Stainbrook reported that McKinley has "transformed his body and is on a mission to be an impact player this season."
Last season, McKinley had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Browns.
McKinley, a former first-round pick, hasn't necessarily lived up to his draft billing. He still has plenty of time to turn his career around though.
If the Browns re-sign McKinley for the 2022 season, he'll most likely be a rotational player.