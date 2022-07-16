Report: Browns Could Re-Sign Former First-Round Pick

CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns on November 21, 2021, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With training camp just around the corner, the Cleveland Browns might not be done making moves.

According to 247Sports' Brad Stainbrook, the Browns have interest in re-signing defensive end Takkarist McKinley.

McKinley's 2021 season was cut short due to a torn Achilles. However, he's reportedly doing very well in his recovery process.

Stainbrook reported that McKinley has "transformed his body and is on a mission to be an impact player this season."

Last season, McKinley had 18 tackles, 2.5 sacks and a forced fumble for the Browns.

McKinley, a former first-round pick, hasn't necessarily lived up to his draft billing. He still has plenty of time to turn his career around though.

If the Browns re-sign McKinley for the 2022 season, he'll most likely be a rotational player.