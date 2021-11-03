The saga involving the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took another turn on Wednesday.

Things have been coming to a head between Beckham and the Browns in recent weeks. The dynamic wide receiver has not been utilized much when he’s been healthy, and on Tuesday, Beckham’s father posted a video on Instagram showing his son getting open and not being thrown the ball by Baker Mayfield.

Despite this tension, the Browns held onto Beckham at the trade deadline yesterday, though we’re wondering if his contract also played a role in that decision. This morning, USA TODAY’s Josina Anderson tweeted that Beckham has been excused from Cleveland’s practice even though he was preparing to participate as usual.

Considering Wednesday begins “game week” in the NFL, Beckham’s absence is noteworthy.

I'm told #Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. has been told he's excused from practice today, per league source. Additionally, it is my understanding that OBJ was ready to attend practice per usual. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 3, 2021

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson described the relationship between Beckham and the Browns as being at a “crossroads.”

Robinson also hinted that the “likeliest” way to resolve the issue is for Beckham to be outright released.

Source close to #Browns Odell Beckham Jr. said the wideout will not practice today and that the decision was “team-related”. @JosinaAnderson reports Beckham Jr. was ready to practice and the team told him he was “excused” from attending. This appears to be a crossroads. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 3, 2021

2. Team can deactivate Beckham Jr. and pay him out the remainder of the season, preventing him from hitting waivers and going to play elsewhere. It would be similar to what Houston is doing with Deshaun Watson. High toxicity move that also seems unlikely. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 3, 2021

4. Team can cut him outright, pay his remaining $8 million salary if he clears waivers and move on. This appears to be the likeliest of all the options on the table. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) November 3, 2021

Needless to say, this is not what the Browns envisioned when they acquired Beckham from the New York Giants in 2019. His time in Cleveland has been marred by injuries and either ineffectiveness or a lack of targets.

We’ll see if that time is coming to an end soon.