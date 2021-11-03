The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Browns Have Reportedly ‘Excused’ Odell Beckham Jr. From Practice Today

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham on Sunday.CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 27: Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns walks on the sidelines with the name of Breonna Taylor on his helmet during the second half against the Washington Football Team at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Washington Football Team 34-20. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The saga involving the Cleveland Browns and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. took another turn on Wednesday.

Things have been coming to a head between Beckham and the Browns in recent weeks. The dynamic wide receiver has not been utilized much when he’s been healthy, and on Tuesday, Beckham’s father posted a video on Instagram showing his son getting open and not being thrown the ball by Baker Mayfield.

Despite this tension, the Browns held onto Beckham at the trade deadline yesterday, though we’re wondering if his contract also played a role in that decision. This morning, USA TODAY’s Josina Anderson tweeted that Beckham has been excused from Cleveland’s practice even though he was preparing to participate as usual.

Considering Wednesday begins “game week” in the NFL, Beckham’s absence is noteworthy.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson described the relationship between Beckham and the Browns as being at a “crossroads.”

Robinson also hinted that the “likeliest” way to resolve the issue is for Beckham to be outright released.

Needless to say, this is not what the Browns envisioned when they acquired Beckham from the New York Giants in 2019. His time in Cleveland has been marred by injuries and either ineffectiveness or a lack of targets.

We’ll see if that time is coming to an end soon.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.