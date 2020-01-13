Browns Reportedly Eyeing Veteran Coach For Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns have officially named Kevin Stefanski head coach, and the former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator can now begin filling out his coaching staff.

According to veteran Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot, former Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips has been discussed as a possible fit at defensive coordinator. Phillips was recently let go by LA after three seasons as the team’s DC.

The 72-year-old Phillips was adamant after being cut loose by the Rams that he didn’t plan on retiring.

“I still want to coach and feel I can contribute,” he said on Twitter.

According to Cabot, Phillips isn’t the only person being considered for the Cleveland DC role. Current Browns defensive coordinator Steve Wilks could also be retained by Stefanski.

Phillips owns a career record of 82-64 as a head coach and has been a successful defensive coordinator for several NFL franchises, including the Rams, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans.