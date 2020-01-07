Report: Browns To Interview Major NFL DC Who Was Once A Head Coach

The Cleveland Browns have been busy interviewing a host of candidates for their head coaching vacancy. The organization has reportedly requested to speak with Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Schwartz has led the defense in Philly since 2016. Prior to that, he was the DC for the Buffalo Bills in 2014 and worked as an NFL consultant during the 2015 season.

From 2009-13, Schwartz was the head coach of the Detroit Lions. He compiled a 29-51 overall record and reached the playoffs once.

Schwartz’s first foray as an NFL defensive coordinator came with the Tennessee Titans from 2001-08.

The #Browns have requested an interview with #Eagles DC Jim Schwartz for their head coaching job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 7, 2020

Schwartz would be the sixth candidate to interview with the Browns and the second with NFL head coaching experience. The team previously met with former Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy, who was hired today as the new head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.

Cleveland has also interviewed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

At the conclusions of the regular season, the Browns fired Freddie Kitchens after one year at the helm. Cleveland finished with a 6-10 record this fall.