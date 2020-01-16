Report: Browns Interviewing Patriots Employee For GM Job

There have been many high-profile head coach and front office hires out of the Patriots organization in the last 20 years. So it should come as no surprise that the GM-needy Browns are interesting in tapping that well too.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Browns are set to interview Patriots college scouting director Monti Ossenfort for their vacant GM job. Per the report, this will be Ossenfort’s first interview for a GM job.

He was reportedly requested to interview for the Texans back in 2018. But the Patriots blocked Houston’s interview request at that time.

Sports Illustrated reported last month that Ossenfort’s contract with the Patriots expires after the 2020 season.

Pelissero noted that Ossenfort is “a respect scout” in NFL circles.

But fans don’t appear convinced that the Patriots’ college scouting department is particularly good.

patriots can’t draft LMAO this is gonna be bad — Faze (@SublimeFaze) January 16, 2020

The #Lions hired a patriots scout for their GM job. They are regressing each season. — Matthew (@BallDayNNight) January 16, 2020

Respected scout? Patriots might be the worst drafting team in the league the last 5 years? — Party At The Moon Tower (@AM_Colts) January 16, 2020

New England’s struggles in the draft are well-documented. They have not drafted a single Pro Bowl player since 2013.

But unlike many teams, the Patriots have done a good job of at least drafting players who have staying power in the league.

That may be good enough for a Browns team that struggles mightily to accumulate coachable talent.

