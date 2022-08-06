Report: Browns RB Kareem Hunt Makes Decision On Training Camp Participation

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 17: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has reported for training camp, but the coaching staff shouldn't expect him to participate in every drill moving forward.

According to Josina Anderson of CBS Sports, Hunt is seeking a contract extension. As a result, he has not participated in team drills for the past few practices.

Hunt has reportedly told the Browns that his plan is to participate strictly in individual drills. He is subject to fines, but there's no indication the team will go down that route.

A hold-in isn't uncommon in the NFL, that's for sure. Hunt is just the latest star player to try this negotiation tactic.

Anderson added that Hunt told members of the team that he wants to get paid or traded. However, his preference is to remain in Cleveland.

Hunt is on the final year of a two-year deal with the Browns. He's set to make a little over $6 million this upcoming season.

In June, Hunt expressed his desire to stay with the Browns for the long haul. In order for that to happen, the front office will need to meet his demands.