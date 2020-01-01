Report: Browns To Interview Another Coaching Candidate This Weekend

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2019 season with a ton of hype and the potential to compete for a playoff spot. Unfortunately for Browns fans with high expectations for this season, Baker Mayfield and company failed to put it all together.

After finishing the season with a 6-10 record, Cleveland cleaned house. The team fired head coach Freddie Kitchens and general manager John Dorsey.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot reported the team will speak with former longtime Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy on Thursday. But he’s not the only candidate Cleveland plans to speak with.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Browns will also meet with San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh this weekend.

The #Browns will head to Santa Clara this weekend and interview #49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, source said. He’s the only SF assistant coach on their docket for an interview at this point. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 1, 2020

Saleh led one of the NFL’s best defenses this season and has been a hot name on the coaching circuit.

Several other coaches have been linked to the Browns as well, including Baylor head coach Matt Rhule. According to multiple reports, Rhule turned down the opportunity to interview for the Browns opening.

New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also popped up as a potential replacement for Kitchens.

Cleveland needs to find some stability heading into the 2020 season.

Stay tuned for the latest on the Browns search.