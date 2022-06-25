Report: Browns To Pay Deshaun Watson $45 Million Even If He's Suspended For The Year

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns have infamously made a number of horrendous decisions over the years. Acquiring Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade could end up being the worst.

This coming Tuesday, Watson will attend a hearing with the NFL and NFLPA. The expectation is that the NFL will push for a year-long suspension. The NFLPA will fight on Watson's behalf to reduce it.

Regardless of the suspension outcome, the Browns will reportedly be on the hook to pay Watson $45 million for the 2022 season—even if he's suspended for the entire year.

That's right. The Browns may end up paying Watson $45 million to not play a single snap this upcoming season.

Believe it or not, this was intentional by the Browns. They revised his contract so that in the scenario he's suspended for the year, he doesn't bear the financial burden.

Cleveland's front office's willingness to revise Watson's contract in such a way is probably a big reason Watson chose the Browns over other options.

Regardless, it's pretty ridiculous Watson could still make $45 million for the 2022 season even if he's suspended.