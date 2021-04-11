Report: Eddie George Trying To Hire 2 Former NFL Head Coaches

Ohio State and Tennessee Titans legend Eddie George is moving into the college coaching ranks as head coach of Tennessee State. But with limited coaching experience of his own, George is targeting some former NFL head coaches to join his staff.

According to FootballScoop, two former NFL head coaches are being targeted for roles on the Tigers staff. One is Jeff Fisher, former head coach of the Tennessee Titans and St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. The other is former Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson.

Fisher is reportedly serving on the Tennessee staff in an advisory role, assisting George in assembling his staff. One of the first hires the team intends to make is bringing on Fisher’s son, Brandon Fisher, as defensive coordinator. Fisher was George’s head coach on the Titans during his eight years in Tennessee.

As for Hue Jackson, he is being eyed as George’s offensive coordinator. Jackson has been out of the NFL since 2018, but has over 30 years of coaching experience in college and the NFL.

It isn’t just ex-coaches that Eddie George has his eyes on either. FootballScoop also reported that George is interested in bringing on Baltimore Ravens legend Ray Lewis for a role on the defensive staff.

Clearly Eddie George hopes to start his tenure with the highest quality support network he can get his hands on.

We’ll see if that translates into wins next season. The Tigers have not had a winning season since 2017.

Will Eddie George find success in his first year at Tennessee State?