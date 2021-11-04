Report: Multiple Teams ‘Sniffing Around’ Odell Beckham Jr.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be nearing a divorce with the Cleveland Browns. The organization has excused the three-time Pro Bowler from practice the last two days and is essentially “not with the team right now”, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported this week that Beckham’s agents and Browns general manager Andrew Berry are “discussing options” for the the wide receiver’s future. If Cleveland does decide to part ways with the former first-round pick, it’s believed that other teams are prepared to pursue him.

According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, a handful of teams are “sniffing around” Beckham’s status with the Browns. Those clubs want to find out if the 28-year-old wideout will become available sometime this season.

“A number of teams are sniffing around Odell Beckham’s Jr’s status with the Cleveland, per multiple sources,” Anderson reported on Twitter Thursday. “At the same time it’s my understanding that Beckham Jr. is waiting and willing to return to the facility and rejoin the team upon notification, per league source.”

As Anderson reports, Beckham is prepared to return to the Browns as soon as the team will have him. However, that option seems to be getting more unlikely by the second.

Tensions between the organization and Beckham mounted this week when the wide receiver’s father posted a video on Instagram, detailing the instances when his son was open in games this season and not targeted by Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield. The clip spanned 11 minutes and Odell Beckham Sr. agreed with users in the comments’ section of the post that suggested the organization didn’t want to see Beckham Jr. succeed.

With the trade deadline having passed, the Browns only have two options: keep Beckham on the roster or release him. Given the recent drama surrounding the 28-year-old wide receiver, it seems more likely that Cleveland will go with the latter.

If the Browns do go down that route, Beckham will surely generate interest on the open market.