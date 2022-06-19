Report: NFL Franchise Considering Sites For New Stadium

CLEVELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: A general view of the Cleveland Browns Stadium taken during the game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cleveland Browns on September 12, 2004 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Ravens 20-3. (Photo by David Maxwell/Getty Images)

Since returning to Cleveland in 1999, the Browns have played at FirstEnergy Stadium.

That might be changing, according to a new report from neo-trans.blog, which cites two sources saying the franchise's ownership group is leaning toward building a new stadium rather than renovating the current one.

Haslam Sports Group is "not happy with the condition of the existing stadium and how poorly it is aging," per the neo-trans.blog report. Additionally, the article's sources claim that "the stadium was poorly built and the expense necessary to rebuild and add a roof to it approaches the cost of a new stadium."

"And since the underutilized, open-air stadium occupies prime lakefront land whose development can create revenues to support a new stadium, moving the stadium and developing more lakefront land would increase the Haslams’ capacity to afford a new stadium," the report reads.

The Haslams reportedly have two potential sites in mind and want the new stadium to have either a permanent or retractable roof in order to host other events year-round.

For what it's worth, Browns spokesman Peter John-Baptiste told neo-trans.blog that it is “a little too far out in front of the story" right now.

The team's lease on its current stadium runs through 2028.