Report: NFL Has Specific Punishment In Mind For Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - JUNE 01: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

It was announced on Wednesday that the NFL will appeal Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension.

Watson received a six-game suspension from Judge Sue L. Robinson on Monday. The consensus around the league was that Watson received a light punishment.

Though it could be a while before we know how much time Watson will officially miss due to suspension, ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update on this situation just moments ago.

"The NFL is looking for an indefinite suspension," Schefter said on ESPN's NFL Live.

Schefter added that the NFL will try to get a ruling on this situation as soon as possible.

An indefinite suspension would put Watson's entire 2022 season in jeopardy.

It was previously reported that Watson was offered a 12-game suspension with a fine close to $10 million. His camp declined that offer.

According to Judge Robinson, Watson engaged in “non-violent sexual assault."

Watson originally faced 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He ultimately settled with all but four of his accusers.

The Browns signed Watson to a five-year, $230 million contract that's fully guaranteed.