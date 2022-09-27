Report Reveals What Caused Myles Garrett's Car Accident

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns exits the field after defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 29-17 at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett was released from the hospital last night following a scary car crash.

The All-Pro pass rusher was driving on a wet road near Wadsworth, Ohio Monday afternoon when he swerved to avoid hitting an animal, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Garrett's 2021 Porsche flipped several times. He and his female passenger were taken to the hospital for evaluation for non-life threatening injuries.

He will have more tests in the coming days, Pelissero said.

Garrett's agent Nicole Lynn released a statement on her client's condition late Monday night.

"While we are waiting to learn the extent of his injuries, he has been alert and responsive," Lynn wrote. "The Garrett family would like to thank the medical personnel that got Myles and his passenger out of the vehicle and safely transported to the hospital."

Garrett reportedly did not suffer any broken bones in the crash, but the official diagnosis regarding his injuries have not been released.

His status for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons is unknown.