Report Suggests How Long NFL Wants To Suspend Deshaun Watson

BEREA, OH - JUNE 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns speaks during press conference after the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

At some point, the NFL will have to announced a decision on Deshaun Watson's future. According to Mark Maske of The Washington Post, a "significant" suspension could be looming for the Pro Bowl quarterback.

So, what qualifies as a significant suspension? Maske is reporting that Watson could be suspended for all 17 games this season.

"The league 'probably' will seek a suspension of one full season for Watson, a person on Watson’s side of the case said Friday," Maske wrote. "A person familiar with the league’s view of the case cautioned to be 'careful' about specifying a precise length at this point for the suspension the NFL will seek."

Watson currently faces 24 civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct. He has denied all wrongdoing several times.

It'll be interesting to see how Watson's situation unfolds because the NFL Players Association apparently has a strong plan in place to dispute a lengthy suspension.

Per Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the NFLPA's argument will be that owners who have been involved in off-field controversies in the past didn't have the hammer dropped on them.

The Browns are slated to begin training camp on July 27. The NFL might discipline Watson before camp opens up.