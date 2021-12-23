Report: The “Latest” Baker Mayfield Could Return To Browns

Despite being free of symptoms, Baker Mayfield was unable to return to the Cleveland Browns for their Monday night game against the Las Vegas Raiders. With only two days until a game against the Green Bay Packers, there’s a new update on his status.

As of today, Mayfield still has not been removed from the Browns’ reserve/COVID-19 list. Assuming it doesn’t happen by the end of the day but does tomorrow, he’ll have just one day to prepare for the Packers’ top 10 defense.

Things may be even more complicated for Mayfield than simply being unable to practice though. Per ProFootballTalk, Mayfield can’t even travel with the team until he’s cleared.

“By rule, he’ll return on Saturday at the latest,” Pro Football Talk said.

So unless Mayfield is cleared to return to the team soon, he may have to make separate travel arrangements to Green Bay, Wisconsin. The next 24 hours will be absolutely critical.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield still hasn't been cleared to return from COVID diagnosis; he'll be back on Saturday at the latest — just in time for a game at Lambeau Field. https://t.co/fzZgDYSX3B — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) December 23, 2021

Nick Mullens got the start in Baker Mayfield’s place against the Las Vegas Raiders and actually played pretty well. He finished 20 of 30 for 147 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort.

But that loss dropped the Browns to 7-7 on the season. They’re losing ground in the AFC playoff race and would be on the outside looking in if the season ended today.

There’s little denying that Baker Mayfield gives the Browns a better chance to win. So if he isn’t good to go on Saturday, the Browns could be a breath away from playoff elimination.

Will Mayfield be healthy enough to play this weekend?