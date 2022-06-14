Report: There's Still 1 Main Obstacle With Baker Mayfield Trade

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - NOVEMBER 14: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

With training camp a little over a month away, trade talks between the Cleveland Browns and Carolina Panthers are heating up. However, a deal involving Baker Mayfield isn't imminent at this time.

According to CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Jones, the reason a trade between the Browns and Panthers hasn't been finalized is because of Mayfield's contract. He's set to make roughly $18.8 million this upcoming season.

If the Panthers are going to trade for Mayfield, they don't want to pay the majority of his salary.

"As minicamps begin today for the Browns and Panthers, trade talks between the teams continue surrounding QB Baker Mayfield, per sources. The main issue remains Mayfield's salary and how much (or how little) teams pay," Jones reported on Tuesday morning.

Even though the Panthers have an issue with how expensive Mayfield's salary is for 2022, Jones said there's urgency in Carolina to get a deal done very soon.

At this time, the Panthers' quarterback room consists of Sam Darnold, Matt Corral and P.J. Walker. Adding a proven commodity like Mayfield to the mix wouldn't be a bad idea.

Mayfield struggled in 2021 due to a shoulder injury, but he was awfully efficient the year before. During the 2020 season, he had 3,563 passing yards, 26 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Will the Panthers get a deal done for Mayfield? Only time will tell.