Report: Tuesday Update On Browns vs. Raiders Game

It looks like the Browns-Raiders game for this Saturday is still going to go on as scheduled.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, despite a lot of Browns players going on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the game isn’t on track to be postponed.

The #Browns–#Raiders game remains on as scheduled Saturday, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 14, 2021

Cleveland is having a massive COVID outbreak this week that may cause multiple starters to miss Saturday’s game.

Wyatt Teller, Jarvis Landry, Austin Hooper, Takk McKinley, Jedrick Wills Jr., JoJo Natson, Ross Travis, and Drew Forbes have all been placed on the COVID list.

Browns placed on COVID-reserve list Wyatt Teller

Jarvis Landry

Austin Hooper

Takk McKinley

Jedrick Wills Jr.

JoJo Natson

Ross Travis

Drew Forbes — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) December 14, 2021

The biggest names from that list are Teller and Landry. Landry is Cleveland’s top receiver and is third on the team in receiving yards this season with 397. He also has one touchdown reception on 38 total receptions this season.

Teller is a mainstay on the Browns offensive line and is great in both run blocking and pass protection.

This is a matchup that has playoff implications for both teams. They’re both on the outside looking in and likely will need to win out just to make the dance.

Kickoff is expected to be at 4:30 p.m. ET.