Report: Where Things Stand With Baker Mayfield Negotiations

At some point, Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns will undergo longterm contract negotiations. Those discussions have yet to take place, though.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Mayfield and the Browns haven’t had any “substantive” discussions about a longterm contract. But there’s no need to fret. Those negotiations will take place at some point.

“The Browns and Baker Mayfield’s agents haven’t had any substantive talks about his contract extension yet and work on the deal could stretch into October,” Cabot wrote. “But there’s no sense of urgency on the part of either side to get it done before training camp or even the start of the season. They both know it’s going to happen.”

The Browns already picked up Mayfield’s fifth-year option for the 2022 season, so there’s no need to rush a longterm extension. Mayfield’s 2021 showing may also play a factor in the offer he eventually receives.

Baker Mayfield's extension could stretch into the fall, and no substantive talks have taken place yet, but he's their man so no worries. Deals for Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will factor in: #Browns Insider https://t.co/7wt0IZNFdE — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 26, 2021

Baker Mayfield poured in his best-ever NFL season last year. The former No. 1 overall pick competed 62.8 percent of his throws for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns. Better yet, he threw only eight interceptions.

Turnovers have been an issue throughout Mayfield’s career. He combined for 35 interceptions in his first two seasons. He cut that number down to eight during the 2020 campaign. If Mayfield continues to improve, the Browns’ future is bright.

Cleveland and its franchise quarterback will begin contract negotiations at some point in the future. But there’s no concern as to whether or not a deal will be agreed on.