Browns Make Decision On Former 1st Rd Pick Reuben Foster

Earlier this week, it was announced that linebacker Reuben Foster would work out for the Cleveland Browns.

Foster was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Alabama. He had a fine rookie season, racking up 72 tackles and five quarterback hits. However, his professional career has been derailed by injuries and off-field issues.

While it’s possible Foster will get a second chance in the NFL, it doesn’t sound like he’ll get to revitalize his career in Cleveland.

According to Brad Stainbrook of 247Sports, the Browns’ visit with Foster is over. At this time, the front office has not extended a contract to the Alabama product.

Foster will now head out to Seattle to work out for the Seahawks. It’s pretty evident that teams around the league want to see what he has left in the tank.

The visit with LB Reuben Foster is over, sources say. #Browns are not signing him at this time. He’ll head to Seattle to work out with the #Seahawks next — Brad Stainbrook (@BrownsByBrad) September 17, 2021

The New York Jets worked out Reuben Foster prior to the start of the regular season. Unfortunately for Foster, that visit didn’t end with him receiving a contract offer either.

Foster last played in the NFL in 2018. He suffered a torn ACL and LCL in May 2019 that has kept him away from all the action.

We’ll find out in the coming days if Foster can show enough potential in his workout with the Seahawks to land on their practice squad.

[Brad Stainbrook]