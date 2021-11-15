Rex Ryan Has Brutally Honest Admission On Baker Mayfield

Former NFL head coach Rex Ryan ripped Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield during ESPN’s Get Up on Monday morning.

Coming into the 2021 season, one question surrounded Mayfield: is he a star or simply a game manager? The question might’ve been answered on Sunday afternoon.

Mayfield completed just 11 of his 21 pass attempts for 73 yards and one touchdown with a pick in a 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon. He was outplayed by a rookie (Mac Jones), looked lost against the Patriots defense and exited the game with yet another injury.

Ryan has seen enough. The former NFL head coach blasted the Browns quarterback on Monday morning.

“Baker Mayfield is NOT an elite quarterback! … Baker Mayfield doesn’t lose games for you, but he doesn’t win games for you either,” Ryan said. Rex Ryan says Baker Mayfield is overrated 😳 "Baker Mayfield is NOT an elite quarterback! … Baker Mayfield doesn't lose games for you, but he doesn't win games for you either." pic.twitter.com/yFxGXjdAs8 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 15, 2021