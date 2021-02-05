Richard Sherman Reacts To CJ McCollum’s Plea For Him To Sign With Browns

Richard Sherman heads into the NFL offseason as one of the most coveted unrestricted free agents. The veteran 32-year-old and five-time All Pro contributed to the 49ers at the highest level for the past three years and will now get the chance to test the waters elsewhere.

So, let the courtship begin.

Portland Trail Blazers guard and Ohio native CJ McCollum made his pitch to Sherman on Twitter earlier this week. The 29-year-old expressed his interest in bringing the All-Pro cornerback to Cleveland and offered his help in providing any recommendations.

“Yoooo @RSherman_25. Just want you to know. We would love to have you in The land with my squad @Browns. If you need recommendations on places to live or restaurants let me know,” McCollum wrote on Thursday night.

The Blazers guard is out for the next few weeks with a left foot injury, so clearly has plenty of time to focus on his Browns. There’s no better way to spend it then trying to give Sherman a nudge in Cleveland’s direction.

The 32-year-old cornerback thanked McCollum for the message and said that he would keep him posted as the offseason kicks into full gear.

“I appreciate you @CJMcCollum! We will see how the process pans out in a month! But I hear you,” Sherman tweeted in response to the Canton, Ohio native.

Browns fans will certainly perk up at the tweet and hope that Sherman seriously heard McCollum. Cleveland is in dire need of some help in the secondary, and the 32-year-old would be in a great position to help.

Sherman is coming off one of the most frustrating seasons of his career. He played in just five games during the regular season after sustaining a calf strain. When he returned he looked sharp, but it was too late for the 49ers, who missed out on the playoffs after their Super Bowl run last year.

However, prior to 2020, Sherman proved he can still play cornerback at the highest level. He earned a Second-Team All-Pro nod in 2019 and played a pivotal role in boosting San Fransisco through the postseason.

With the Browns, Sherman could be a featured cornerback across from 2018 Pro Bowler Denzel Ward. If Cleveland can bring him on board, the team’s defense would get a huge boost as they look to improve off of their playoff run in 2020.