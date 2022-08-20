Robert Griffin III Blasts NFL For Its Handling Of Deshaun Watson Punishment

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Robert Griffin III #3 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on before a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and the NFL agreed to a disciplinary settlement this week. As part of their agreement, Watson will be suspended for 11 games.

While on ESPN's First Take this Friday, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III shared his thoughts on Watson's suspension.

Griffin, a former No. 2 overall pick, is disappointed the NFL settled on an 11-game suspension for Watson.

"I believe, for the NFL, they made the best business decision for themselves," Griffin said. "But this was an opportunity for them to stand up for women and say, 'You know what? We don't care if this drags out because this is our opportunity for us to say women we support you. We support you, and we understand that his behavior, as ruled by Sue L. Robinson, qualified as sexual assault, qualified as sexual misconduct.'"

Later on during Griffin's passionate rant, he said, "There's no amount of games and no fine money you can put on the feelings these women have."

Watson was asked Thursday why he accepted an 11-game suspension if he claims he's innocent. His response didn't sit well with the public.

"I’ve always been able to stand on my innocence and always said I never assaulted or disrespected anyone but at the same point I have to continue to push forward with my life and career," Watson said.

Watson's suspension will go into effect later this month. He's eligible to play on Dec. 4 against the Houston Texans.