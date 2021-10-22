Robert Griffin III Has Bold Trade Suggestion For Cleveland Browns

On Thursday night, the football world tuned in to watch the Cleveland Browns host the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams.

Despite entering the game without quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, the Browns have dominated tonight’s game. However, there is one player struggling to make an impact.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. entered tonight’s game as a true game-time decision. He suited up, but didn’t make much of an impact in the first half.

After watching Odell in the first half, former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III thinks it’s time for the Browns to trade the talented wide receiver.

“It’s time for the Browns to trade OBJ,” RGIII said on Twitter.

It’s time for the Browns to Trade OBJ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 22, 2021

OBJ has never really fit in with the Browns like he did in New York with the Giants and quarterback Eli Manning. As a result, his name constantly pops up in trade rumors, but the Browns haven’t moved on.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time RGIII has suggested a trade during the 2021 season. Just a few weeks ago, he suggested the Dallas Cowboys trade star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

“They might as well go ahead and trade Ezekiel Elliot to the Ravens. He would get more than 4 carries in the first half,” he said.

It doesn’t seem like either organization will be moving on from their players any time soon.