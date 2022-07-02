Robert Griffin III Reveals What Browns Should Do With Baker Mayfield

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 30: Robert Griffin III speaks onstage during round four of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 30, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images) David Becker/Getty Images

When the Cleveland Browns acquired Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade, they essentially showed Baker Mayfield the exit. That may have been a mistake.

The NFL is still undecided on a punishment for Watson. But the expectation is that he'll get some sort of suspension.

In such a scenario, will they really turn to newly-signed Jacoby Brissett? Robert Griffin III doesn't think so.

The former Heisman winner thinks the Browns should offer Mayfield the olive branch, smooth things over, and get him to play in the scenario Watson gets a significant suspension.

“I think the Browns should offer the olive branch to Baker and ask him to stay if Deshaun Watson gets suspended for a significant amount of time," he told Rich Eisen this week, via Clutch Points. "Baker’s proven in this city he can go win a playoff game, get you to the playoffs and do all those things. The bottom line is Baker Mayfield is better than Jacoby Brissett.”

He's not wrong. Baker Mayfield absolutely gives you a better chance than Jacoby Brissett, but that ship has probably sailed.

It's highly unlikely Mayfield plays another snap in a Browns uniform. They did him cold.

The Browns will have to move forward with Watson and Brissett for the time being.