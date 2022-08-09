Roger Goodell Reveals What Punishment He's Seeking For Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 01: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks with the media during a press conference for Super Bowl 51 at the George R. Brown Convention Center on February 1, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The NFL announced last week that it would appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension.

This Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the league's decision to appeal the suspension that Watson received from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson.

Goodell revealed that the league is seeking a full-season suspension for Watson.

When explaining why the NFL is seeking such a harsh punishment, Goodell pointed to Robinson's ruling.

"Because we’ve seen the evidence. She was very clear about the evidence," Goodell said, via Mark Maske. "She reinforced the evidence that there [were] multiple violations here and they were egregious and it was predatory behavior."

Watson's behavior was described as “predatory” and “egregious" in Robinson's 16-page ruling.

“Although this is the most significant punishment ever imposed on an NFL player for allegations of non-violent sexual conduct, Mr. Watson’s pattern of conduct is more egregious than any before reviewed by the NFL,” Robinson wrote.

There's no guarantee Watson will be suspended for a full season. A 12-game suspension has been floated out as a possibility though.