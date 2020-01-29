Roger Goodell Shares The Latest On Browns DE Myles Garrett

Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett has been keeping a low profile since his indefinite suspension for the now-infamous helmet hit on Steelers QB Mason Rudolph. But it looks like Garrett will be taking a big step towards getting his status resolved soon.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell plans to meet with Garrett about potential reinstatement. Per the report, that meeting will take place within the next 60 days.

Cabot also reported that a league source said Garrett is expected to be reinstated when it happens.

To that point, Garrett was having a Pro Bowl-caliber season. He had 10.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, 11 tackles for loss and 18 QB hits at the time of his suspension.

No doubt the Browns will be delighted to have him back in Week 1 next season.

Garrett missed the final six games of the 2019 season after swinging a helmet at Rudolph’s head during a Thursday Night Football game between the two. On top of the suspension, Garrett was fined over $45,000 for the incident.

But Garrett wasn’t the only one who got suspended. Fellow Browns lineman Larry Ogunjobi lost a game, while Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey lost three for their roles in the incident.

