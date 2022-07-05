Report: 1 Baker Mayfield Trade Suitor Never Been Very Interested

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 17: Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns passes against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 17, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

In June, Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network reported there's "mutual interest" between Baker Mayfield and the Seattle Seahawks. On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said otherwise.

While on The Pat McAfee Show, Rapoport was asked about Seattle's interest in Mayfield.

Believe it or not, Rapoport claims the Seahawks have never really shown that much interest in the former No. 1 overall pick.

"There are a couple of times a year where you get an internet rumor that takes on a life of its own," Rapoport said. "And believe me, I always check. But I've heard nothing to corroborate Baker to the Seahawks at all."

Rapoport continued: "It seems crazy to me, but they have never really been that interested in Baker."

According to Rapoport, the Seahawks want Drew Lock and Geno Smith to battle it out in training camp for the starting quarterback job.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll raved about Lock and Smith's performances in minicamp.

"They've been really impressive," Carroll said, via ESPN. "And it's not been any one sequence here or one day here. They have just been solid throughout. We've shared a ton of reps. Geno has gone with the first group throughout, but they've had very close to equal reps in situational opportunities throughout. ... They've done a terrific job so far. They look in control."

With training camp just around the corner, Seattle will have to make an important decision. If Mayfield isn't part of the Seahawks' vision at quarterback, the Browns will have to look elsewhere for a trade partner.