Snow In The Forecast For Pivotal Week 17 Game

Earlier Tuesday morning, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced Mason Rudolph will start against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.

Tomlin opened up on his decision to make a change at the quarterback position for the final game of the season. “Given an opportunity to airmail a player or two into the postseason, we’ll do that,” Tomlin said via Steelers reporter Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Rudolph knows the Browns very well. During the 2019 season, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was ejected from a game against the Steelers for hitting Rudolph with his own helmet.

Just over a year later, they’ll be back in Cleveland for a massive game. The Browns need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

To make the matchup even better, there is snow in the forecast for Sunday in Cleveland.

Snow now in the forecast for Sunday in Cleveland: #Browns ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ pic.twitter.com/jr4cgnzIkz — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 29, 2020

Earlier this season, the Steelers decimated the Browns in Pittsburgh. A dominant effort by the Steelers defense saw Pittsburgh jump out to a 24-0 lead en route to a 38-7 victory.

Cleveland is a different team, though, since that first meeting. The Browns finally found some rhythm on offense in recent weeks before COVID-19 protocols derailed the team in a loss to the New York Jets.

Cleveland should be back at full strength for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, though.

If the Browns win, they are in the playoffs. A loss, though, and the Browns will be watching the playoffs from home – unless they get some help.