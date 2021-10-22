The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Sports Media World Reacts To Joe Buck’s Performance Tonight

Joe Buck speaks at an event for AT&T.PASADENA, CA - JANUARY 05: Host Joe Buck of AT&T's Original Series 'Undeniable with Joe Buck' speaks onstage during AT&T AUDIENCE Network Presents at 2017 Winter TCA at Langham Hotel on January 5, 2017 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for DIRECTV)

On Thursday night, the Cleveland Browns hosted the Denver Broncos in a matchup of 3-3 teams hoping to avoid their fourth loss of the season.

Both teams entered the contest banged up. Cleveland was without starting quarterback Baker Mayfield and running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Meanwhile, Denver entered the game with starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater enduring an injury as well.

So far in the first half, it’s been all Cleveland as the Browns holds a 10-0 lead. In fact, the Browns have limited the Broncos to just two first downs through the first 30 minutes of the game.

It’s been a relatively boring game for football fans – at least those that aren’t rooting for the Browns. One of the most entertaining parts of tonight’s game has been the banter between Joe Buck and Troy Aikman in the booth.

Earlier in the first half, Buck threw a jab at legendary quarterback Peyton Manning.

“Did Joe Buck just throw shade at Peyton Manning with that coverage comment??” one fan noted.

Other fans are finally realizing that Joe Buck isn’t all that bad – despite fans constantly complaining about him.

“Growing p is realizing that Joe Buck and Troy Aikman aren’t actually that bad,” another fan tweeted.

Hating on Joe Buck has become a popular enterprise in recent years. However, it seems like some fans are finally coming around.

As for the actual game, Cleveland owns a 10-0 lead at the half.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.