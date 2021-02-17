Standout Browns LB Recruiting J.J. Watt On Twitter

It’s no secret the Cleveland Browns – along with of the rest of the NFL – would like J.J. Watt to come to town.

Ever since the Texans released Watt last week, plenty of teams have entered the sweepstakes. At this point, the majority of Watt’s supposed wish list includes contenders. The Browns fit the bill.

Cleveland’s defense became one of the best units in the NFL last season. Adding Watt to the mix would take it to a whole other level. Could you imagine Watt lining up along the defensive line with Myles Garrett?

To no surprise, Browns star linebacker Mack Wilson wants Watt to come to Cleveland. So much so, the standout defensive player is recruiting him via Twitter.

Take a look.

The Browns are pulling out all the stops, but will it be enough? Cleveland is just one of the many teams in the mix for the former Texans superstar.

Watt is still one of the premier defensive lineman in the league. He gave his heart and soul to the city of Houston, but didn’t get much of a return from the Texans’ front office. He’d now like to finish out his career on a high note by playing for a Super Bowl contender.

The Browns aren’t necessarily a championship contender just yet. Don’t get us wrong, the organization made immense strides this past season, but still has a ways to go before a Super Bowl is near.

Watt would certainly help in that quest, but the path to a Super Bowl is easier playing for teams like Green Bay or Kansas City.