Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is batting a rib injury, but the former Oklahoma Sooners star is expected to play today.

Mayfield, playing his third season with the Browns, is believed to be a go on Sunday afternoon.

ESPN.com updated the status of Mayfield and his wide receiver, Odell Beckham Jr., on Sunday morning:

The Cleveland Browns’ Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr., listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, are both expected to play, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Mayfield suffered a chest injury in last weekend’s victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and while he had been limited in practice, the Browns quarterback remained confident he would be ready to go by Sunday.

Mayfield will likely have his work cut out for him this afternoon. ESPN NFL insider Dianna Russini reports that the Steelers have one clear plan for Mayfield today.

“This Steelers’ defense is focused on forcing him to make throws from the pocket and I’m told the blitz will be ON FULL THROTTLE,” she reported on Sunday morning.

Browns QB Baker Mayfield may have bigger issues than just sore ribs today.

It should be a fun one this afternoon.

Pittsburgh and Cleveland are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T.

The game will be televised on CBS.