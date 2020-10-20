Stephen A. Smith Calls For 2 Star NFL WRs To Demand A Trade

Stephen A. Smith has never been afraid to speak his mind when it comes to sports. On Monday’s edition of First Take, he called for two superstar wideouts to demand a trade this season.

Although the Cleveland Browns have a winning record at this moment, there are serious questions that need to be answered regarding Baker Mayfield. The former No. 1 overall pick looked atrocious over the weekend, throwing two interceptions in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

There was some hope that Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski would help rediscover that magic we saw Mayfield possess during his rookie season. Unfortunately for the Oklahoma product, that hasn’t been the case so far.

During yesterday’s First Take, Smith said Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry should demand trades just to get away from Mayfield.

“What I’m saying is that Odell Beckham Jr. wants to get the hell up out of there,” Smith said. “Let’s stop playing games. He doesn’t want to play, and if you look at these guys you can tell they don’t believe in Baker Mayfield.”

Cleveland has all the talent necessary to make a playoff run this season. However, it’s possible that Mayfield will hold the team back from reaching its full potential.

It’s hard to believe that Beckham and Landry will demand trades since the Browns own a 4-2 record right now. Things could unravel though if Mayfield’s struggles continue.

[First Take]