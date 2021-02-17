Stephen A. Smith Uses 1 Word To Describe J.J. Watt, Browns

Could we possibly see a scenario next year where J.J. Watt is on the Cleveland Browns while his two brothers play for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers?

Well, we can’t rule it out right now. We know Pittsburgh could be an option for Watt because of his brothers, even if the Steelers’ GM won’t say it outright. On the flip side, the Browns are reportedly “serious contenders” for the free agent defensive end.

It would be weird to see Watt and his brothers on different sides of a divisional rivalry, but ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith thinks it would even be beyond that. This afternoon, Smith called Watt hypothetically choosing the Browns over his bros “an absolute act of betrayal.”

“Now, you wanna go to Tampa, you wanna go to Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers, fine,” Stephen A. said. “But to go to the Cleveland Browns when you have an opportunity to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers? It would be blasphemous, it would be sacrilegious and an absolute act of betrayal.”

Yes @JJWatt to the Browns would be an absolute act of betrayal!

Okay then. Stephen A. definitely went a little over the top here. Also, it should be noted that the longtime ESPN personality is a Steelers fan, so he probably has his own reasons for wanting Watt in black and yellow.

It has been less than a week since J.J. Watt was granted his release by the Texans, but the rumor mill regarding the three-time Defensive Player of the Year has been spinning furiously. It isn’t showing any signs of stopping any time soon either.