Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Claimed By NFL Team

After being released by Washington last week, tight end Thaddeus Moss didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity.

Moss has been claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The son of NFL legend Randy Moss, Thaddeus will now be reunited with Joe Burrow, his college quarterback.

When the two played together at LSU in 2019, Moss caught 47 passes for 540 yards and four touchdowns, helping the Tigers win the national championship. After going undrafted last year, he signed with Washington as a free agent.

An injury prevented Moss from making any inroads on playing time as a rookie, and he was ultimately let go last Friday.

Still just 22 years old, there’s hope that Thaddeus Moss can catch on somewhere in the NFL. In Cincinnati, he won’t exactly be joining a star-studded depth chart at the tight end position.

Third-year pro Drew Sample (40 catches, 349 yards, one touchdown in 2020) projects to be the Bengals’ primary starter once again, with C.J. Uzomah returning from a torn Achilles to fill the No. 2 role.

Behind them will be 2017 seventh-round pick Mason Schreck, second-year pro Mitchell Wilcox and Moss.