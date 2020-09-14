The Browns Have Already Made A Change At Kicker

The Cleveland Browns have already replaced their starting kicker after a horrendous performance against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns are signing Cody Parkey from the practice squad, per multiple reports on Monday. He’ll replace kicker Austin Seibert. Seibert missed both of his field-goal tries, including an extra-point and a 41-yard attempt. He was also miserable in the kickoff department as both kicks were short and allowed decent returns by the Ravens.

The Browns drafted Seibert in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. The Oklahoma alum had high hopes of being Cleveland’s long-term kicker. But the experiment clearly hasn’t panned out.

Now, Parkey will take over the Browns’ kicking duties. Parkey is hoping to revive his kicking career. He’s unfortunately famous because of his double-doink field-goal miss in the 2018 NFC Wild Card Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Parkey’s miss lost the Chicago Bears the game.

Despite past poor luck, Cody Parkey will definitely be an upgrade over Austin Seibert. But kicking is the last of the Browns’ issues at the moment.

Cleveland was blown out by the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon. The Browns weren’t competitive whatsoever on either side of the ball. Baker Mayfield also got off to a poor start to the 2020 season, throwing for less than 200 yards and just one touchdown compared to one interception.

The Browns get back to work this Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals.