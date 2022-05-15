The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 21: A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp.

Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend.

A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021. He also added four rushing touchdowns.

In 2019, Harper passed for 2,954 yards, 33 touchdowns and nine interceptions while rushing for six scores.

Harper now joins Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, Joshua Dobbs and Baker Mayfield as quarterbacks on the Cleveland roster.

Of course, the Browns are trying to trade Mayfield, but have yet to find a partner. Whether they do or not, don't expect the former No. 1 overall pick to be around come Week 1 of the 2022 season.

Worst-case scenario, the Browns will probably bite the bullet and release Mayfield.