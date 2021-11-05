Look: The NFL’s Waiver Order Ahead Of Odell Beckham Jr’s Release

The Odell Beckham Jr. era for the Cleveland Browns officially came to an end on Friday. The team announced that it parted ways with Beckham in a press release.

“After careful consideration, internal discussions and conversations with Odell and his representation, we’ve determined that it is in the best interest of all parties involved that Odell no longer play for the Cleveland Browns,” Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in the statement. “We appreciate all of his efforts and contributions while in Cleveland, but we’ve just reached a point where it is best that we move forward as a team without Odell. We are finalizing the process of granting Odell his release and we wish him well as he continues his career.”

Now that Beckham has been released by the Browns, the other 31 teams in the NFL will have a chance to claim him off waivers. However, the NFL’s waiver order might just dictate where the former Offensive Rookie of the Year lands.

The Detroit Lions are currently first on the waiver wire order, with the Miami Dolphins in second at the moment.

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and New Orleans Saints have been linked to Beckham the most over the past few days, but they’re toward the bottom of the order.

Here’s the full waiver order, per Spotrac:

Current #NFL Waiver Order 1. DET

2. MIA

3. HOU

4. JAX

5. NYJ

6. NYG

7. WSH

8. PHI

9. SEA

10. CHI

11. ATL

12. SF

13. MIN

14. IND

15. NE

16. DEN

17. CLE

18. KC

19. CAR

20. LAC

21. PIT

22. CIN

23. NO

24. TB

25. BUF

26. LV

27. DAL

28. GB

29. BAL

30. LAR

31. TEN

32. ARZ — Spotrac (@spotrac) November 5, 2021

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported on Friday that Cleveland’s decision to convert Beckham’s base salary into a signing bonus makes him more “claim-able.”

“Odell Beckham’s contract contains language that allows the Browns to take his base salary down to the minimum, convert the rest into a signing bonus,” Breer said. “Sides were discussing it yesterday. Would make Beckham more claim-able on waivers, prevent him from picking his destination.”

Regardless if he gets claimed or not, it shouldn’t take Beckham long to find a new home in the NFL.