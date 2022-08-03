There's 1 Team NFL Reportedly Doesn't Want Deshaun Watson To Face

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns listens to questions during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Judge Sue L. Robinson handed Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson a six-game suspension. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it'll appeal that decision.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is "looking for an indefinite suspension" when it comes to Watson's situation.

Some reporters have floated out the idea that Watson could receive a 12-game suspension.

A 12-game suspension might be the final outcome because it's being reported that NFL commissioner Roger Goodell doesn't want Watson to face the Houston Texans on Dec. 4.

NFL insiders Albert Breer and Charles Robinson are both reporting this tidbit.

"This is correct from @AlbertBreer," Robinson tweeted. "I have also heard from sources that the #NFL and Roger Goodell specifically doesn’t want Watson playing in the Houston game in week 13. Which lines up with the league previously circling a 12 game suspension in (very limited) settlement talks."

The Browns will be off on Week 9. If Watson receives a 12-game suspension, he can't return until Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

There's currently no timetable for a final decision on Watson's status for the 2022 season.