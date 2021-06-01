There’s 1 Favorite For The NFL Coach Of The Year

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was the top choice for the Coach of the Year award in 2020, as he snapped the franchise’s playoff drought.

With the 2021 season just a few months away, PointsBet has revealed their early odds for the award. Believe it or not, Stefanski has the best odds at this moment.

Stefanski currently has +1200 odds to win Coach of the Year for the second season in a row. It would be an incredible achievement for the 39-year-old coach.

There are a few coaches tied for the second-best odds, as Brian Flores, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan and Brandon Staley all have +1500 odds to claim the hardware.

If Stefanski wins the award yet again, he’d be the first coach to win it in back-to-back years since Joe Gibbs in 1982-83.

Gibbs isn’t the only repeat winner for Coach of the Year – Allie Sherman and Don Shula were the first two coaches to accomplish that feat.

It’ll be tough for Stefanski to top what he pulled off in Cleveland last fall. However, he does have the talent around him to lead the Browns to another really successful season. After all, they were just a few plays away from clinching a berth in the AFC Championship Game this past January.

Do you think Kevin Stefanski will win the award for a second straight season?