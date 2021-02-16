There’s A New Betting Favorite To Sign J.J. Watt

Last week, the Houston Texans made headlines when the team released defensive end J.J. Watt – allowing him to become a free agent.

Immediately after the news broke, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers became the betting favorites to land Watt. Other teams like the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were mentioned as other possible landing spots.

On Tuesday, though, a new betting favorite emerged. According to the latest betting odds from Odds Shark, the Cleveland Browns are now the favorites to sign Watt.

The Packers, Steelers and Buffalo Bills have the next closest odds.

BREAKING The Cleveland Browns are now set as the -150 favorite at BetOnline to sign J.J. Watt. Latest odds: Browns -150

Packers +500

Steelers +550

Bills +700

Buccaneers +750

Ravens +1000

Colts/Cowboys +1400

Patriots/Rams/49ers +1600

Titans +1800

Dolphins +2000 — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) February 16, 2021

The latest odds update comes after a report suggested Watt has “serious” interest in joining the Browns. According to Mart Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Watt is “seriously considering” the Browns because they check off a lot of boxes for him.

Cleveland offers something the Packers and Steelers don’t have – cap space. The Browns would be capable of offering a much larger contract to Watt than several other contenders.

Add in the fact that Cleveland just made the playoffs last season and seem to be trending upward and the Browns might just be the perfect landing spot for Watt.

Of course, he would be facing off against his brothers twice per season. Instead of joining T.J. and Derek in Pittsburgh, he would be a main rival.

Where will Watt play next season?