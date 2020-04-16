There’s Growing “Buzz” About A Browns’ NFL Draft Trade

The 2020 NFL draft sits just one week away. As teams around the league do their final preparations, a few potential trades are being floated.

Earlier this week, a report leaked suggesting the Cleveland Browns were ready to move on from talented wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Several Browns insiders came out and said there was no truth to that rumor.

However, there’s another potential trade involving the Browns that seems to have more legs – and a credible reporter breaking the news. According to a report from NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Cleveland is considering a move down in the first round.

Rapoport reported there is “some buzz” around the Browns trading down in the draft and still selecting an offensive tackle. The team’s target?

Former Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland.

Some buzz is building about the #Browns trading back and taking OT Ezra Cleveland in round 1. I wondered if it’s ever happened before where a drafted player shared the same name as his team’s city. Per ⁦@NFLResearch⁩, it would actually be the fifth(!) time. pic.twitter.com/4ku8t1j2Sn — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 16, 2020

Cleveland would share a unique bond with the city if the Browns do, in fact, draft him.

As Rapoport noted, he would be the third player to share a name with the Cleveland Browns. Star running back Jim Brown and defensive end Cleveland Crosby were the other two.

Offensive tackle is expected to be drafted early and often in the first round. At least four seem to be locks to go in the first round – Andrew Thomas, Mekhi Becton, Jedrick Wills and Tristan Wirfs.

That list doesn’t include Ezra Cleveland, who could join those names.