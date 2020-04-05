There’s Reportedly 1 ‘Sleeper Team’ For Jadeveon Clowney

Over the past few days, a few teams have emerged as contenders to sign free agent pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney.

However, we’re nearing a month into the new league year and there still doesn’t seem to be a favorite to sign him. But that may change if one team gets its way, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

On Sunday’s edition of SportsCenter, Fowler called the Cleveland Browns a “sleeper” to sign Clowney. Per the report, the Browns have already come close to signing the former No. 1 overall pick earlier in free agency.

“Jadeveon Clowney — one sleeper team for them could be the Browns,” Fowler said. “I’m told that they have shown some interest in Clowney, and some people around the league believe they got closer than some other suitors to actually signing him at one point. Nothing happened, but that is something to watch.”

Other teams that have been identified as potential suitors include the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets and Tennessee Titans.

According to 247Sports, Clowney is currently seeking more than $17 million per year.

But that’s a high asking price for a player who has yet to top ten sacks in a season and is coming off a year where only recorded three.

In 2019 the Browns were in the middle of the pack as far as their defense. But with plenty of cap space, they can certainly afford to pay Clowney what he wants.

Would Jadeveon Clowney be a good fit for the Cleveland Browns?