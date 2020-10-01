Thursday Afternoon Injury Update For Odell Beckham Jr.

The Cleveland Browns got an unwelcome addition to their injury report on Thursday. As star RB Kareem Hunt continues to battle a groin issue, Odell Beckham Jr. is now on the report.

On Thursday, the Browns released their second injury update of the week. Making his debut on the report was Odell Beckham himself, who was limited today with a back injury.

Through three games this season, Beckham has 11 receptions for 155 yards and a touchdown. He has yet to miss a game with the Browns since joining them via trade in 2019.

We won’t find out until tomorrow what his status is for Sunday, but you never like to see a surprise injury. The Cleveland Browns have a crucial game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, and Dallas won’t exactly be at 100-percent with their injuries either.

Injuries were a nuisance for Odell Beckham Jr. during his five seasons with the Giants. But in between those injuries he was consistently averaging around 90 yards per game and hauling in over 60-percent of his passes.

That really hasn’t been the case with him in Cleveland though. He has played well in Cleveland’s last two wins over the Bengals and Washington, but the next three games will be against Dallas, Indianapolis and Pittsburgh.

If Beckham isn’t healthy these next few games, the Browns could be in for a world of hurt – on and off the field.