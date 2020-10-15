Thursday Injury Update For Browns QB Baker Mayfield

Earlier this season, the Cleveland Browns improved to 2-1, giving the team its first winning record in over five years.

Now two weeks later, the Browns sit at 4-1 and have a shot at winning the AFC North crown. Cleveland can take a major step in the right direction on Sunday when it faces off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Before they take the field on Sunday, Browns fans are keeping a close eye on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He suffered an injury to his ribs last weekend in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

However, it seems like the Browns aren’t too worried about Mayfield heading into a big divisional contest. Offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said Mayfield is “trending in the right direction.”

#Browns OC Alex Van Pelt says Baker Mayfield “trending in the right direction” to playing Sunday in Pittsburgh after suffering the chest injury vs. Indy https://t.co/6V8KDzghwY — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 15, 2020

Earlier this week, the former No. 1 overall pick said he was lucky to no be injured seriously. “I’m lucky with the way I landed that it wasn’t directly on my shoulder,” Mayfield said. “It could have been a lot worse.”

He also made it clear he wouldn’t be missing Sunday’s game. “Mama didn’t raise no wuss,” he said to reporters on Wednesday.

In five games this season, Mayfield has 976 passing yards, nine touchdowns and four interceptions. He’ll need to remain consistent on Sunday if the Browns want to find success against a stout Steelers defense.

Cleveland and Pittsburgh kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on CBS.