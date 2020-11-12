Thursday Injury Update For Browns RB Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns have been without star running back Nick Chubb for the past few weeks as he recovers from a knee injury.

Chubb suffered an MCL injury back in October. Backup running back Kareem Hunt has served as the bell cow in Chubb’s absence, but that could be coming to an end.

The former Georgia star returned to practice earlier this week. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski offered a promising comment on his star running back’s chances of playing this weekend.

“He’s progressing,” Stefanski said. “We’ll continue to use these remaining days to make a determination on Friday where he is.”

Browns fans received more good news on Thursday afternoon. Cleveland Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot said Chubb is practicing without his knee brace and looks ready to play.

#Browns Nick Chubb practicing without his knee brace today. Looks to me like he’s ready to play — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 12, 2020

In four games this season, Chubb has 335 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He and Hunt provided a devastating one-two punch for the Browns through the first quarter of the season.

Cleveland sits at 5-3 on the season and is in the thick of the Wild Card race in the AFC. With Chubb back in the mix, the Browns should be primed to make a run at the playoffs this season.

Up next for the Browns is a battle against the Houston Texans and star quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Houston and Cleveland kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.