Thursday Morning Update On The Browns Isn’t Promising

For the second week in a row, the Cleveland Browns are dealing with major issues on the COVID-19 front.

Cleveland was without its top three wideouts last weekend due to contact tracing. Rashard Higgins, Jarvis Landry and Donovan Peoples-Jones were unable to travel to New York, leaving Baker Mayfield with wide receivers from the practice squad.

The Browns thought it put their COVID-19 issues behind them, but things took a turn for the worse this week. Multiple tests came back positive, so the team had to shut down its facility on Wednesday.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Browns haven’t sorted out this issue just yet. The facility remains closed this Thursday due to additional positive tests.

Browns’ training facility is closed again this morning as COVID issues and troubles mount in Cleveland, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 31, 2020

Cleveland provided an update on this situation in a statement this morning, saying “The Browns facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts.”

In the statement released from the Browns it said that two more tests came back positive. This is a concerning trend for Kevin Stefanski’s squad.

The timing of this situation is just brutal for Cleveland.

A win for the Browns would result in a playoff berth. At this point, it’s fair to wonder who will even be available to suit up this Sunday against the Steelers. Let’s also not forget that players are missing practice reps because of this potential outbreak.