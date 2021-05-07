Todd McShay Compared 1 Star College QB To Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield is firmly established in the NFL. Naturally, one of the things that comes with that is analysts comparing college standouts to the former No. 1 overall pick.

On ESPN’s NFL Live earlier today, NFL Draft expert Todd McShay discussed UNC quarterback Sam Howell, one of the top projected quarterbacks in next year’s draft crop.

McShay noted that he sees a lot of the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and 2018 top pick in Howell.

“Sam Howell reminds me of Baker Mayfield,” McShay said. “Coming out of UNC next year, it’s going to be his third year as a starter. This guy has got energy to him. He’s not the tallest, he’s above 6’2, 225 pounds, though. Like Baker, he’s got that thick lower body. He’s strong, he’s sturdy, he’s a tough runner and he also — he came onto the scene as a freshman and threw 38 touchdown passes in 2019. That was an FBS record for a true freshman.”

Indeed, Howell has passed for 7,227 yards and 68 touchdowns in his first two seasons in Chapel Hill. That’s just a tick below what Mayfield did in his first two seasons at Oklahoma after transferring from Texas Tech.

Of course, Mayfield capped off his college career with his best season yet, a Heisman Trophy award and a berth in the College Football Playoff. He then parlayed all of that into being the No. 1 pick.

If Howell can even come close to replicating that type of performance in 2021, he won’t have to wait very long to hear his name called on the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

